Biden announces expanded coronavirus testing in response to omicron surge

With omicron rapidly spreading to every corner of the nation, President Biden urges caution and vaccines. Meanwhile, frustration is mounting over long lines at COVID testing sites and at-home testing kits are nearly impossible to find. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.
Dec. 22, 2021
