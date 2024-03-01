IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A style expert shares trending looks from Walmart's new spring fashion collections

Biden offers to work together with Trump on immigration legislation
March 1, 202402:11

Biden offers to work together with Trump on immigration legislation

02:11

During a split-screen moment with Joe Biden and Donald Trump visiting different parts of the border on Thursday, Biden blasted House Republicans to torpedoing a bipartisan border security bill at Trump’s urging. “Join me or I'll join you in telling the Congress to pass this bipartisan border security bill. We can do it together,” Biden says to Trump about efforts to pass a measure. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.March 1, 2024

