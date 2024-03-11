How one woman pivoted a career in the skies to the fashion runway
04:08
Charles Spencer reveals he was sexually abused at age 11
08:19
Congress set to vote on TikTok ban as early as this week
02:05
Indonesian flight veers off course after both pilots fall asleep
00:34
Spring break crackdown in Miami Beach hits businesses
03:18
Kate Middleton addresses family photo that sparked backlash
02:09
Oscars 2024: See the biggest winners, surprises and highlights
03:32
DOJ opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines door blowout
01:53
US military airlifts embassy staff out of Haiti as violence worsens
00:31
Now Playing
Trump mocks Biden’s stutter in first rally as presumptive nominee
02:56
UP NEXT
Severe weekend weather leads to massive flight delays
02:16
Go behind the scenes at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus
06:20
Skier strikes moving chair lift while attempting mid-air flip
04:16
Juli Lynne Charlot, creator of iconic ’50s poodle skirt, dies at 101
02:00
Volunteers type to preserve history at Library of Congress
03:30
American sailor becomes first woman to race solo around the world
04:01
Oscars 2024 preview: Who is expected to win awards?
02:15
Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air door blowout
01:59
Biden campaign raised $10M in 24 hours after State of the Union address
02:11
Biden, Trump campaigns release dueling ads about president age
03:00
Trump mocks Biden’s stutter in first rally as presumptive nominee
02:56
Copied
Copied
In Donald Trump’s first rally since becoming the Republican nominee, he mocked President Joe Biden’s stutter. At his own rally a few hundred miles away, Biden fired back highlighting their differences. NBC’s Garrett Haake report for TODAY.March 11, 2024
How one woman pivoted a career in the skies to the fashion runway
04:08
Charles Spencer reveals he was sexually abused at age 11
08:19
Congress set to vote on TikTok ban as early as this week
02:05
Indonesian flight veers off course after both pilots fall asleep
00:34
Spring break crackdown in Miami Beach hits businesses
03:18
Kate Middleton addresses family photo that sparked backlash
02:09
Oscars 2024: See the biggest winners, surprises and highlights
03:32
DOJ opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines door blowout
01:53
US military airlifts embassy staff out of Haiti as violence worsens
00:31
Now Playing
Trump mocks Biden’s stutter in first rally as presumptive nominee
02:56
UP NEXT
Severe weekend weather leads to massive flight delays
02:16
Go behind the scenes at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus
06:20
Skier strikes moving chair lift while attempting mid-air flip
04:16
Juli Lynne Charlot, creator of iconic ’50s poodle skirt, dies at 101
02:00
Volunteers type to preserve history at Library of Congress
03:30
American sailor becomes first woman to race solo around the world
04:01
Oscars 2024 preview: Who is expected to win awards?
02:15
Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air door blowout
01:59
Biden campaign raised $10M in 24 hours after State of the Union address
02:11
Biden, Trump campaigns release dueling ads about president age