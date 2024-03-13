Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement
05:21
How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art
04:11
Mike Tirico announces hosts of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
01:13
Frontier Airlines introduces upgrade program that blocks middle seat
00:40
Home near Pittsburgh explodes, killing husband, 89, and wife, 87
00:34
Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death
06:42
See how this 15-month-old reacts to trying Pepsi for the first time
01:00
See an exclusive first look at Chick-fil-A's grab-and-go restaurant
03:02
Questions and concern grow after Kate Middleton's edited photo
03:11
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners
00:41
Putin warns he’s ready to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia
00:37
Author Mitch Albom rescued from Haiti amid gang violence
02:25
Now Playing
Biden and Trump clinch party nominations, setting up rematch
02:17
UP NEXT
TikTok launches lobbying effort encouraging users to help stop ban
06:42
How author Lyz Lenz is reframing the conversation around divorce
06:04
Oddli founders share how they combine design with sustainability
03:52
Watch: Airman surprises his wife at her Air Force graduation
00:39
Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds
02:37
Airbnb to ban indoor cameras after customer privacy concerns
00:30
Scott Peterson returns to court with support from Innocence Project
05:05
Biden and Trump clinch party nominations, setting up rematch
02:17
Copied
Copied
Joe Biden and Donald Trump have officially clinched the nominations of their political parties, setting up a rematch that’s expected to be bitter, costly, and lengthy. This comes as special counsel Robert Hur testifies on Capitol Hill about his report on Biden’s classified documents case. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.March 13, 2024
Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement
05:21
How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art
04:11
Mike Tirico announces hosts of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
01:13
Frontier Airlines introduces upgrade program that blocks middle seat
00:40
Home near Pittsburgh explodes, killing husband, 89, and wife, 87
00:34
Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death
06:42
See how this 15-month-old reacts to trying Pepsi for the first time
01:00
See an exclusive first look at Chick-fil-A's grab-and-go restaurant
03:02
Questions and concern grow after Kate Middleton's edited photo
03:11
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners
00:41
Putin warns he’s ready to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia
00:37
Author Mitch Albom rescued from Haiti amid gang violence
02:25
Now Playing
Biden and Trump clinch party nominations, setting up rematch
02:17
UP NEXT
TikTok launches lobbying effort encouraging users to help stop ban
06:42
How author Lyz Lenz is reframing the conversation around divorce
06:04
Oddli founders share how they combine design with sustainability
03:52
Watch: Airman surprises his wife at her Air Force graduation
00:39
Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds
02:37
Airbnb to ban indoor cameras after customer privacy concerns
00:30
Scott Peterson returns to court with support from Innocence Project