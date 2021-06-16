Watch full Special Report: Biden and Putin meet at summit

President Biden and Russia’s President Putin met in Geneva at a summit hosted by the Swiss president on Wednesday. Both leaders have said the U.S.-Russian relationship is at a low point and have very low expectations on what can be achieved, but the stakes are very high. This first meeting while Biden is in office will just be the two presidents, the foreign minister on the Russian side and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the U.S. side, and is expected to be four to five hours. NBC’s Lester Holt reports from Geneva, along with NBC’s Peter Alexander and Keir Simmons and analyst Michael McFaul.