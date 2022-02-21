U.S. says Russia plans to target Ukraine citizens

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet to discuss diplomatic options in Europe at an upcoming summit. Overnight, three top officials told NBC News that while the President has agreed ‘in principle’ to the summit, it all depends on whether or not Russia invades Ukraine. There is also new reporting that Russia has compiled a list of Ukrainians to kill or kidnap if they invade. NBC chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2022