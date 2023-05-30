Pre-K student who moved away surprises graduating classmates
00:46
Venice’s Grand Canal turned green — and no one knows why
02:48
Carnival passengers share 'nightmare' conditions during rough seas
03:14
Drones attack Moscow, Kyiv is assaulted in rare daytime strikes
01:58
Woman rescued 24 hours after Iowa apartment partially collapses
02:13
Now Playing
Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal
01:58
UP NEXT
Memorial Day shooting on Florida boardwalk leaves 9 injured
01:40
White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan
05:13
Rep. Dean Phillips travels to Vietnam to honor father’s memory
03:50
Young lacrosse player gets new lease on life after heart transplant
04:32
Love is in the air as boyfriend proposes to flight attendant girlfriend
01:01
Alleged drunk driver speeds down beach, car ends up in water
01:55
Turkey’s President Erdoğan wins another 5-year term
00:26
How to stay safe around beaches, pools and grills this summer
03:03
Documents reveal 1983 plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II during US trip
02:33
This is the worst time to hit the road after Memorial Day weekend
03:00
Fallout grows after impeachment of Texas AG Ken Paxton
02:29
Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default
02:17
Search for survivors underway in Iowa apartment building collapse
01:52
Inclusive baseball league becomes a big hit for special needs players
03:00
Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal
01:58
Link copied
With six days until the U.S. is set to run out of money to pay its bills, President Joe Biden and House Speaker McCarthy are racing to shore up support for their bipartisan budget bill that would suspend the nation’s borrowing limit through early 2025 while cutting federal spending. NBC’s Garratt Haake reports for TODAY.May 30, 2023
Pre-K student who moved away surprises graduating classmates
00:46
Venice’s Grand Canal turned green — and no one knows why
02:48
Carnival passengers share 'nightmare' conditions during rough seas
03:14
Drones attack Moscow, Kyiv is assaulted in rare daytime strikes
01:58
Woman rescued 24 hours after Iowa apartment partially collapses
02:13
Now Playing
Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal
01:58
UP NEXT
Memorial Day shooting on Florida boardwalk leaves 9 injured
01:40
White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan
05:13
Rep. Dean Phillips travels to Vietnam to honor father’s memory
03:50
Young lacrosse player gets new lease on life after heart transplant
04:32
Love is in the air as boyfriend proposes to flight attendant girlfriend
01:01
Alleged drunk driver speeds down beach, car ends up in water
01:55
Turkey’s President Erdoğan wins another 5-year term
00:26
How to stay safe around beaches, pools and grills this summer
03:03
Documents reveal 1983 plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II during US trip
02:33
This is the worst time to hit the road after Memorial Day weekend
03:00
Fallout grows after impeachment of Texas AG Ken Paxton
02:29
Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default
02:17
Search for survivors underway in Iowa apartment building collapse
01:52
Inclusive baseball league becomes a big hit for special needs players