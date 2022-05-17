IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Getting ready to fire up the grill? Become a pro with Matt Abdoo's recipes for burgers, steak

  • Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1A

    00:57

  • Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt

    00:44

  • FBI sees rise in racially motivated extremism fed by social media

    03:32

  • Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40

  • Harry Styles opens up about rediscovering himself

    01:26

  • Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 36

    05:06

  • Watch this young Orioles fan throw a baseball back onto the field

    00:44

  • Beloved actor Maggie Peterson dies at 81

    00:24

  • FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-11

    00:29

  • Pilot who became unconscious mid-flight leaves hospital

    04:48

  • Social media firestorm surrounds Johnny Depp defamation trial

    02:23

  • Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance at Paddington Station

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    Biden and Bezos spar over inflation, taxing the rich

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    California church shooting: Doctor sacrificed himself to save others

    00:37

  • Summer-like heat could set records in parts of US

    00:51

  • Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years

    01:52

  • Russia takes full control of first major Ukrainian city

    02:16

  • Pennsylvania Senate race to test Trump's political power

    02:25

  • FDA strikes deal with Abbott to reopen baby formula plant

    02:16

  • Officials reveal new details in Buffalo shooting investigation

    02:32

TODAY

Biden and Bezos spar over inflation, taxing the rich

00:30

The White House hit back at Jeff Bezos saying he is looking out for his own interests after the Amazon founder took a swipe at President Biden in a series of tweets about inflation. May 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Al decorates Craig’s dressing room for his return to Studio 1A

    00:57

  • Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt

    00:44

  • FBI sees rise in racially motivated extremism fed by social media

    03:32

  • Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40

  • Harry Styles opens up about rediscovering himself

    01:26

  • Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 36

    05:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All