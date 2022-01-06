Biden: After Jan. 6, we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be
On the one year anniversary of the attack at the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden asks the country what kind of nation we are going to be: “Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed rule of the people?”Jan. 6, 2022
