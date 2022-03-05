Biden administration under pressure to ban Russian oil imports
The Biden administration is under growing bipartisan pressure to ban Russian oil imports, even as prices rise at the gas pump. It’s feared that restriction on Russian oil could lead to even higher prices. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Weekend TODAY.March 5, 2022
