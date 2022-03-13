IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden administration to send $200 million to Ukraine for military defense

Biden administration to send $200 million to Ukraine for military defense

The Biden administration is increasing support for Ukraine by sending hundreds of millions of dollars in military equipment, which Putin has said he sees as a provocation. Reporting for Sunday TODAY, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell says the military equipment will include anti-armor and air defense systems, while a discussed plan among NATO of providing Poland’s fighter jets will not go forward due to concerns of escalating tensions with Russia.March 13, 2022

