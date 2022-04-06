Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments
The Biden administration is expected to freeze federal student loan payments through August 31st, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The payments were scheduled to resume next month.April 6, 2022
