Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:24
The Biden administration has started to negotiate with big pharmaceutical companies to bring down the cost of some of the most popular drugs used by people on Medicare. NBC senior business correspondent Christine Romans joins TODAY to break down how much money people could potentially save.Feb. 2, 2024
