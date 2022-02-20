IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist 07:48 Tensions escalate with overnight violence along Russia-Ukraine border 01:56
Now Playing
Biden administration pursues diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine conflict 01:31
UP NEXT
Chuck Todd on Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘We are in this intense game of chicken’ 01:47 Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19 01:00 Why are mask mandates falling away now? 04:07 ‘New Orleans Four’ members recall horrific scenes of segregation and racism 04:06 Peter Earnest, agent who helped US win Cold War, dies age 88 01:48 These Super Bowl 56 moments changed NFL players’ lives forever 04:26 Watch: Man falls through hole while distracted by phone (with a lucky landing) 04:26 Couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary in front of 1941 Cadillac for Sunday Mug Shots 01:17 Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’ 08:07 Julia Marino on her silver medal win in Beijing, first medal for USA 02:27 Chuck Todd discusses international tensions amid Olympics 02:30 Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee 01:56 Nancy Pelosi: ‘Ruthless’ Chinese regime could retaliate against Olympic boycotts 04:41 Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super Bowl 03:47 Mel Mermelstein, Auschwitz survivor who shut down Holocaust deniers, dies at 95 02:16 Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell 03:44 Woman gives birth to baby boy during flight from Ghana to US 01:26 Biden administration pursues diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine conflict 01:31
President Biden is meeting with the National Security Council today at the White House, following Vice President Kamala Harris’ meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich. Harris told reporters that the U.S. is weighing next steps, including sanctions, and how to deescalate tensions before it is too late. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Sunday TODAY.
Feb. 20, 2022 Read More ‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist 07:48 Tensions escalate with overnight violence along Russia-Ukraine border 01:56
Now Playing
Biden administration pursues diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine conflict 01:31
UP NEXT
Chuck Todd on Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘We are in this intense game of chicken’ 01:47 Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19 01:00 Why are mask mandates falling away now? 04:07