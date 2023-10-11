House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote
02:07
Now Playing
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
UP NEXT
Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says
05:09
Lidia makes landfall in Mexico as a powerful hurricane
01:59
US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies
02:16
What are the next steps in the Israel-Hamas conflict?
03:20
Biden condemns Hamas attacks, pledges US support for Israel
02:13
Israel pummels Gaza Strip, prepares a ground invasion
02:22
Reba McEntire on nearly losing music after mom's passing
07:19
How Harry Belafonte’s family is continuing the icon's legacy
05:01
Driver crashes car into Chinese consulate in San Francisco
00:31
Israel-Hamas war puts new pressure to elect House speaker
01:59
Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions
02:18
Biden interviewed by special counsel over classified documents
01:59
Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no winners
00:42
Robert F. Kennedy announces independent run for president
03:21
Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes
02:24
Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel
01:50
Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages
02:26
Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY
24:51
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
Copied
The Biden administration is moving ahead with a plan to ban junk fees, which are hidden charges on everything from hotel reservations to concert tickets. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY on how to avoid the fees and how the ban would be enforced.Oct. 11, 2023
House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote
02:07
Now Playing
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
UP NEXT
Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says
05:09
Lidia makes landfall in Mexico as a powerful hurricane
01:59
US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies
02:16
What are the next steps in the Israel-Hamas conflict?
03:20
Biden condemns Hamas attacks, pledges US support for Israel
02:13
Israel pummels Gaza Strip, prepares a ground invasion
02:22
Reba McEntire on nearly losing music after mom's passing
07:19
How Harry Belafonte’s family is continuing the icon's legacy
05:01
Driver crashes car into Chinese consulate in San Francisco
00:31
Israel-Hamas war puts new pressure to elect House speaker
01:59
Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions
02:18
Biden interviewed by special counsel over classified documents
01:59
Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no winners
00:42
Robert F. Kennedy announces independent run for president
03:21
Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes
02:24
Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel
01:50
Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages
02:26
Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY