Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

A day after its soft launch, the Biden administration is officially rolling out its new website for free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Each household can order four tests that should ship in seven to 12 days. The administration also says it will make high-quality masks available at no cost. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.
