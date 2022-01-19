IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stay warm and look chic in these 11 winter fashion essentials

  • Now Playing

    Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children

    00:43

  • Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency

    02:07

  • AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports

    02:30

  • Vietnamese refugees pay it forward with sponsorship program

    05:33

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs

    04:06

  • 37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner

    05:10

  • Huge asteroid set to fly past Earth Tuesday

    01:57

  • China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics

    02:11

  • New efforts underway to save starving manatees

    04:22

  • An exclusive look at the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral

    04:19

  • Russia says embassy in Ukraine operating normally after reports of evacuation

    00:39

  • Rescue efforts at a standstill in Tonga as ash covers the runway

    00:30

  • Rabbi says he threw chair at hostage-taker before escaping synagogue

    02:14

  • Voting rights bill likely doomed as debate begins on Tuesday

    02:10

  • Schools, hospitals struggle amid omicron but some areas begin to see drop in cases

    02:16

  • Strong storm system threatening weekend plans across the country

    00:51

  • Major cleanup underway after massive storm slams the East Coast

    02:06

  • Airlines call for immediate intervention ahead of 5G rollout

    02:59

TODAY

Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

02:15

A day after its soft launch, the Biden administration is officially rolling out its new website for free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Each household can order four tests that should ship in seven to 12 days. The administration also says it will make high-quality masks available at no cost. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2022

Nearly 1 million pediatric COVID-19 cases reported last week

  • Now Playing

    Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children

    00:43

  • Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency

    02:07

  • AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports

    02:30

  • Vietnamese refugees pay it forward with sponsorship program

    05:33

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All