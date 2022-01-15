Biden administration faces setback for voting rights legislation
02:05
Share this -
copied
President Biden’s voting rights push appears to be barreling toward a failure in the Senate. Democrats are set to miss their self-imposed deadline for a vote that would change Senate rules to make it possible to pass voter protection legislation with no support from Republicans. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Biden administration faces setback for voting rights legislation
02:05
UP NEXT
Low vaccination rate in children is a ‘real concern’, doctor says
03:55
Major winter storm rolls across the country, impacting millions
01:51
This family of 6 traded life on land for the high seas
05:01
Celebrating TODAY’s past, present, and future
04:03
How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma