  • Al Roker shares positive health update after blood clot scare

    01:16

  • Autopsy confirms 4 Idaho college students were stabbed to death

    04:35

  • Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect expected to plead guilty

    00:27

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing in fraud trial

    00:23

  • Twitter offices temporarily shut down amid wave of resignations

    02:36

  • Russia accused of looting millions worth of art in Kherson Museum

    02:37

  • Nancy Pelosi steps down from leadership, passes torch to new generation of Dems

    02:21
    North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US

    01:51
    Buffalo snowstorm forces Bills-Browns to move game to Detroit

    05:23

  • Karen Bass makes history as first woman to serve as LA mayor

    00:23

  • Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

    04:20

  • Police say 2 other people were home at time of Idaho murders

    02:37

  • Ultramarathon record stripped after course is remeasured

    00:43

  • SUV seen driving into group of sheriff’s recruits in terrifying video

    00:21

  • Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill

    00:28

  • Up to six feet of snow possible in some areas this weekend

    02:50

  • Gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel, could dip even further

    00:25

  • UVa cancels last home game of the season as school mourns

    02:22

  • Zelenskyy insists missile strike in Poland didn't come from Ukraine

    02:32

  • GOP takes control of the House with party's future still uncertain

    02:26

North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US

01:51

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday with enough range to reach the U.S. mainland. The Biden administration condemned the test and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee Americans’ safety. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Nov. 18, 2022

