Biden accuses Putin of war crimes as more aid heads to Ukraine
02:22
More supply of critical military equipment from the United States is on its way to Ukraine as part of a new $800 million aid package. After condemning Russia President Vladimir Putin for what he called “appalling and devastation and horror,” President Joe Biden accused Putin of war crimes for the first time. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.March 17, 2022
