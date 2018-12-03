Music

Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and more stars shine at Global Citizen Festival

Beyonce, Oprah, Trevor Noah, Chris Martin, Usher, Ed Sheeran and Pharrell Williams were among the stars of South Africa’s 2018 Global Citizen Festival honoring Nelson Mandela. Over 90,000 fans attended the event, with each one earning their ticket through acts of service and good deeds. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports.Dec. 3, 2018

