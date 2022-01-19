Bevy Smith talks breaking down barriers and pursuing your dreams

Bevy Smith, who left her six-figure salary in publishing to pursue her dreams of being on camera, joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about her new memoir, “Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie,” and her journey breaking down barriers. The media personality also talks about her role in the Amazon Prime series “Harlem,” with her character sharing the importance of legacy and community.Jan. 19, 2022