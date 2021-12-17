Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event
00:52
Share this -
copied
Betty White is inviting fans to celebrate her 100th birthday with “Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration.” The movie will look into the star’s life and her entertainment career that spans more than eight decades.Dec. 17, 2021
Sam Waterston to reprise his 'Law & Order' role as Jack McCoy
00:45
Now Playing
Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event
00:52
UP NEXT
Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records
00:31
See star-studded trailer for ‘The Lost City’
01:01
Daughter reunites with her father in touching Christmas surprise
00:49
Tiger Woods to return to golf this weekend, 10 months after accident