Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

  Sam Waterston to reprise his 'Law & Order' role as Jack McCoy

    Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event

    Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records

  See star-studded trailer for 'The Lost City'

  Daughter reunites with her father in touching Christmas surprise

  Tiger Woods to return to golf this weekend, 10 months after accident

  Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone

  TODAY fan plays Suddenly Santa game with Hoda and Jenna – and wins a trip!

  Read with Jenna: 'Bright Burning Things' author answers questions from readers

  Hoda and Jenna on how sharing your grief can help you heal

  Meghan Trainor talks holiday album, first Christmas with baby Riley

  Grandma surprised with trip to see the Radio City Rockettes

  Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue in $500M deal

  TODAY in 2021: Looking back at the fun we shared

  TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a 'Suddenly Santa' surprise

  Shaun White says Beijing may be his last Olympics

  'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has fans lining up

  NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he'll race in Indy 500

  Al Roker rides along with UPS driver to deliver holiday packages

  Matthew McConaughey: 'I'm not going to say no forever' to running for office

TODAY

Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event

Betty White is inviting fans to celebrate her 100th birthday with “Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration.” The movie will look into the star’s life and her entertainment career that spans more than eight decades.Dec. 17, 2021

