Betty White’s legacy lives on as fans remember her legendary career
04:44
Betty White died at the end of 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Often referred to as a national treasure, the “Gold Girls” star is being remember for her wit, charm and smile loved by millions throughout her decades-long career in show business. NBC’s Harry Smith takes a look back for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2022
