Betty White’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star decorated in fan tributes 00:27
Fans and admirers of Betty White left flowers, mementos and emotional tributes on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star to say farewell to the pop culture legend. White passed away on New Year’s Eve, just weeks before her 100th birthday.
Jan. 2, 2022
