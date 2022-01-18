Betty White’s assistant shares one of the final photos taken of her
In honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday on Monday, her assistant shared one of the final photos taken of the iconic comedian. White's philanthropic legacy is lasting even after her passing, with animal shelters seeing a spike in donations in her honor.Jan. 18, 2022
