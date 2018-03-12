Want to meet Kathie Lee and Hoda? Tell us why you're their No. 1 fan!

March 12th, 2018

Betsy DeVos on school safety plan: ‘Everything is on the table’

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos tells TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that although the White House’s current school safety plan does not raise the minimum age for gun purchases as President Trump originally discussed, “everything is on the table.” Regarding the arming of teachers, she says, “This is an issue that is best decided by local communities and by states,” but adds that she does not think that arming teachers with assault weapons would be “an appropriate thing.” More on this story here.

