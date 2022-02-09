Bethenny Frankel on finding love, unfiltered social media presence as mom to 11-year-old Bryn
10:01
Share this -
copied
Bethenny Frankel catches up with Hoda and Jenna on TODAY and talks about her passion project BStrong Initiative, falling in love with fiancé Paul Bernon and her unfiltered social media presence. “I have an 11-year-old daughter and I want her to see a true version of what a woman is,” she says about her Instagram posts. She also sticks around to play a game of Charading Places.Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Bethenny Frankel on finding love, unfiltered social media presence as mom to 11-year-old Bryn
10:01
UP NEXT
Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more
05:18
Hoda and Jenna reveal what their dream jobs would be
02:30
Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world
04:51
Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week
04:27
McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together