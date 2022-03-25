Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more
Shop TODAY editorial director Adriana Brach joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with the bestselling travel hacks and problem solvers for your next vacation. The products include the Airfly bluetooth headphone splitter from Twelve South, a twist foam travel pillow from Dot & Dot, a collapsable water bottle from Stojo, an insulated phone cover from Phoozy, an infinity scarf with pockets from Biaosu and a compression packing cubes from Gonex.March 25, 2022
