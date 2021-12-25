IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY All Day Santa Tracker: Follow Santa around the world

  • Now Playing

    Best ways to handle your holiday returns

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok star gives TODAY a tour of the south pole

    04:18

  • Biden extends student loan freeze until May

    00:26

  • Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic

    04:26

  • Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

    04:16

  • Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

  • Last-minute travel tips for the holidays

    03:48

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • Last-minute holiday budgeting advice: Shopping, tipping and more

    05:01

  • Watch out for extra fees tacked onto your hotel bill

    04:38

  • CNBC’s Marcus Lemonis tells how to bring holiday cheer to service providers

    05:51

  • Tips to protect yourself from fraud while holiday shopping

    05:29

  • Best festive travel destinations for the holiday season

    04:27

  • Best holiday shopping strategies with 3 weekends until Christmas

    06:11

  • Amid uncertainty about COVID, top tips for Travel Tuesday

    04:30

  • White House and FTC investigate supply chain crisis

    02:48

  • Black Friday outlook: What to expect this year

    03:06

  • Shipping tips: How to ensure your holiday packages will arrive on time

    03:55

  • Amid criticism, US Postal Service girds for hectic holiday season

    04:06

  • These 2 women-led businesses are making a difference

    05:06

TODAY

Best ways to handle your holiday returns

03:02

NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins Weekend TODAY to share tips if you have gifts to return or exchange this holiday season. Keep your gift receipt, make sure your items aren’t used or worn, or even consider donating as an eco-friendly option. Dec. 25, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Best ways to handle your holiday returns

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok star gives TODAY a tour of the south pole

    04:18

  • Biden extends student loan freeze until May

    00:26

  • Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic

    04:26

  • Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

    04:16

  • Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All