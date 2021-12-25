NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins Weekend TODAY to share tips if you have gifts to return or exchange this holiday season. Keep your gift receipt, make sure your items aren’t used or worn, or even consider donating as an eco-friendly option. Dec. 25, 2021
Best ways to handle your holiday returns
