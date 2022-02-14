Best Super Bowl commercials: See which ones scored the highest with fans

The Los Angeles Rams came out on top on Sunday night, but the game wasn’t the only thing fans at home were watching. Lorenzo Reyes from USA Today stops by Studio 1A and shares the highest-ranking commercials, including a Doritos ad with voiceovers by Charlie Puth and Megan Thee Stallion, a commercial for Amazon featuring Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson and a Rocket Mortgage ad starring Anna Kendrick.Feb. 14, 2022