IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Spend a day like an A-lister with these spa treatment secrets

    04:31

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo

    25:03

  • Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter

    04:37

  • Celebrate women-owned businesses with these products

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Best sneakers for the spring and summer

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Stay dry with rainy day essentials: Umbrella hat, Ugg boots, more

    04:49

  • Best vacuums to get a boost on spring-cleaning: Roomba, Dustbuster, more

    04:25

  • Life hack products: Earbud cleaner, hairstyling station, more

    04:13

  • Retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid: Decoding beauty buzzwords

    04:55

  • Beautyblender creator talks rise to top of beauty industry

    04:33

  • 2022 Glamour Beauty Awards: Mascara, body lotion, night cream, more

    04:58

  • How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes

    03:59

  • She Made It: Home Sweet Home

    25:03

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds

    01:19

  • Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more

    04:31

  • Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more

    04:32

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’

    25:03

  • High-waisted shorts, puff sleeves: Styles to rock this spring

    03:48

  • Products to make your life easier: Elastic laces, rolling pin, more

    04:55

  • Fashion and beauty hidden gems: Rosehip oil, root cover, more

    03:52

TODAY

Best sneakers for the spring and summer

04:00

With nice weather right around the corner, Women’s Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser joins TODAY with recommendations to upgrade the fashion on your feet. Her list includes Lululemon’s Blissfeel, the Hylete Circuit II, the Asics Gel-Kayano and more.March 31, 2022

  • Spend a day like an A-lister with these spa treatment secrets

    04:31

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from Briogeo

    25:03

  • Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter

    04:37

  • Celebrate women-owned businesses with these products

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Best sneakers for the spring and summer

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Stay dry with rainy day essentials: Umbrella hat, Ugg boots, more

    04:49

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All