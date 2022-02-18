Best Presidents Day 2022 sales: Furniture, mattresses, and appliances
04:06
Share this -
copied
Even with record inflation, there are many incredible deals to grab this Presidents Day weekend. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen looks at ways you can save money while still getting everything on your list including furniture, mattresses and must-have appliances.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Best Presidents Day 2022 sales: Furniture, mattresses, and appliances
04:06
UP NEXT
Travel bookings boom for Americans as pandemic wanes
02:45
Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know
03:00
EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants
06:24
Americans paying $275 extra every month due to rising inflation
02:23
Hoda and Jenna are giving away a trip every day! Learn how you can win