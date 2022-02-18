IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Best Presidents Day 2022 sales: Furniture, mattresses, and appliances

04:06

Even with record inflation, there are many incredible deals to grab this Presidents Day weekend. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen looks at ways you can save money while still getting everything on your list including furniture, mattresses and must-have appliances.Feb. 18, 2022

