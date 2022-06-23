IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

TikTok finance influencer shares her best money-saving tips

05:08

TikTok influencer Tori Dunlap is the founder of “Her First 100k,” which focuses on empowering women through financial knowledge. She joins TODAY on the plaza to answer questions on emotional spending and tips for saving and investing.June 23, 2022

