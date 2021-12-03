IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Shop gifts for everyone on your list, up to 80% off

  • Best festive travel destinations for the holiday season

    04:27

  • Best holiday shopping strategies with 3 weekends until Christmas

    06:11

  • Inside look at how Amazon's air fleet will get you your holiday packages

    03:38

  • Amid uncertainty about COVID, top tips for Travel Tuesday

    04:30

  • Holiday shopping muted by rising costs and shipping delays

    01:51

  • How small businesses are faring ahead of the holiday season

    04:49

  • Shipping tips: How to ensure your holiday packages will arrive on time

    03:55

  • These 2 women-led businesses are making a difference

    05:06

  • Stephanie Ruhle's Black Friday checklist for better shopping

    03:59

  • Meet 3 special small businesses: Gifts, flowers, gourmet treats

    07:30

  • 'Shop All Day': Holiday Lookbook

    25:03

  • Consumer Confidential: Holiday Handbook Edition: Episode 2

    24:40

  • Beware of fake QR codes and other shopping scams ahead of the holidays

    04:04

  • How to navigate holiday travel (and vaccine etiquette) this Thanksgiving

    04:52

  • Bottomless Closet helps unemployed women secure work, feel confident

    05:45

  • How to tackle rising costs from inflation

    02:48

  • On the Money: Holiday Handbook

    24:22

  • How to navigate health insurance, open enrollment, FSA

    04:33

  • Do air purifiers help against COVID-19? What you need to know

    03:36

  • ‘Meatflation’: Families, restaurants feel pinch of rising meat costs

    04:21

TODAY

Best holiday shopping strategies with 3 weekends until Christmas

06:11

With only three weekends until Christmas, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen is in Studio 1A sharing tips on how to save money on gifts, how to watch out for scams and even a DIY hack for wrapping the boxes.Dec. 3, 2021

  • Best festive travel destinations for the holiday season

    04:27

  • Best holiday shopping strategies with 3 weekends until Christmas

    06:11

  • Inside look at how Amazon's air fleet will get you your holiday packages

    03:38

  • Amid uncertainty about COVID, top tips for Travel Tuesday

    04:30

  • Holiday shopping muted by rising costs and shipping delays

    01:51

  • How small businesses are faring ahead of the holiday season

    04:49

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All