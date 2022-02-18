Best Fan Friend Friday: 2 friends win a TV from Hoda and Jenna!
03:37
Share this -
copied
In the latest edition of Best Fan Friend Friday, Kristen Heimann and Haley Tarpinian from Omaha, Nebraska, play a trivia game with Hoda and Jenna. After answering a question about this week's Galentine’s Day show correctly, they each win a 50" TCL Roku TV!Feb. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Aviation program helps students in Compton reach new heights
04:10
US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory
02:55
Mixed martial arts on the rise in China
03:25
Team USA’s figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy
04:21
TODAY’s Craig Melvin wraps up his time in Beijing!
02:00
Steve Kornacki on final medal prospects for Team USA