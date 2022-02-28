Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards
04:52
Share this -
copied
Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and runs through the best dressed stars on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards, including Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman and Jada Pinkett Smith.Feb. 28, 2022
Thomas Rhett talks fatherhood, new music, Fritos commercial
05:16
Now Playing
Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards
04:52
UP NEXT
Zoe Saldana talks filming ‘The Adam Project’ during early months of pandemic
04:23
David Foster, Katharine McPhee reveal what music they listen to
05:04
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards
00:27
Bear Grylls talks new autobiography, eats bugs with NBC reporter