IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sweet to savory, 43 food gifts to send loved ones this year

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • Pulitzer Prize winners on new book, ‘Chasing the Truth’

    05:52

  • Best books to give this holiday season

    04:59

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding

    01:41

  • What to read: December's hottest book picks

    04:32

  • ‘The Family’ author fields questions from Jenna’s Book Club members

    05:14

  • Make meatless sloppy joes for when you’re ‘Vegan, at Times’

    05:38

  • Kathie Lee Gifford: I have a very sweet man in my life

    06:57

  • Meet the author of ‘The Matzah Ball,’ an alternative holiday love story

    04:23

  • Kathie Lee Gifford returns to Studio 1A to talk about her new book and more

    05:56

  • Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotions

    10:06

  • New book delves into lives of Prince Harry and Prince William

    02:20

  • Author of new book about Prince Harry and Prince William opens up

    04:31

  • Mattie Jackson Selecman tells Jenna Bush Hager how writing helped her during her darkest days

    08:14

  • Ann Patchett talks new book ‘These Precious Days’

    05:39

  • CNN anchor Poppy Harlow talks about her first children’s book

    05:01

  • Alan Jackson's daughter Mattie shares how grieving increased her faith

    05:17

  • Aubrey Plaza dresses up as the 'Christmas Witch' to hilariously promote her children's book

    04:09

  • New book goes behind the scenes of ‘The Office’

    04:09

  • Food journalist Mark Bittman makes two flawless bread dishes

    04:50

TODAY

Best books to give this holiday season

04:59

Bestselling authors Jasmine Guillory and Isaac Fitzgerald join TODAY to share their top books to gift your loved ones this holiday season. Their picks include “The Fastest Way To Fall,” “Sankofa,” and “Gastro Obscura.”Dec. 10, 2021

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • Pulitzer Prize winners on new book, ‘Chasing the Truth’

    05:52

  • Best books to give this holiday season

    04:59

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding

    01:41

  • What to read: December's hottest book picks

    04:32

  • ‘The Family’ author fields questions from Jenna’s Book Club members

    05:14

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All