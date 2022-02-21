IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Bernie Madoff’s sister found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    00:29
Bernie Madoff’s sister found dead in apparent murder-suicide

00:29

An elderly couple found dead in their South Florida home has been identified as the sister of disgraced Wall Street financier Bernie Madoff and her husband. Officials say Sondra Weiner and her husband were found unresponsive in their home with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.Feb. 21, 2022

