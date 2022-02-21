Bernie Madoff’s sister found dead in apparent murder-suicide
An elderly couple found dead in their South Florida home has been identified as the sister of disgraced Wall Street financier Bernie Madoff and her husband. Officials say Sondra Weiner and her husband were found unresponsive in their home with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.Feb. 21, 2022
