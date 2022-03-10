Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series
Actor Benjamin Bratt joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his latest series “DMZ,” an action-packed drama where America is involved in another civil war. While fans of Bratt are used to seeing him play more noble roles, he talks to the hosts about stepping out of his comfort zone. “It’s just way more fun to be the bad guy,” he says.March 10, 2022
