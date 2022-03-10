IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

21 viral finds that have people buzzing on social media — starting at $6

  • Harry Connick Jr. talks New Orleans roots, how he met met his wife, Neutral Ground platform

    09:00

  • Hoda and Jenna let the good times roll in New Orleans!

    10:19
  • Now Playing

    Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’

    06:29

  • Colin Farrell to star in 'The Penguin' seires in HBO Max

    00:39

  • Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new 'Star Wars' series

    01:17

  • 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer points quill at Anthony's love triangle

    01:36

  • Chris Redd and Sam Jay on friendship, 'SNL,' new comedy series

    05:10

  • Medium Tyler Henry talks new Netflix series, gives Jenna a reading

    06:08

  • Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them grounded

    03:52

  • 'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March

    04:22

  • Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway

    05:26

  • Watch Kristin Chenoweth find out Savannah Guthrie’s daughter performed as Glinda

    00:59

  • Kristin Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana Grande

    04:29

  • Andy Warhol subject of new Netflix documentary

    01:02

  • Will Ferrell hits the court as Jackie Moon during Warriors-Clippers game

    00:44

  • Zoey Deutch shows Hoda and Jenna the latest photos on her phone

    05:35

  • Hoda and Jenna guess which female celebrities said these inspiring quotes

    02:30

  • People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the world

    05:47

  • Kristin Chenoweth opens up about adoption, new children’s book, engagement

    07:21

TODAY

Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series

05:44

Actor Benjamin Bratt joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his latest series “DMZ,” an action-packed drama where America is involved in another civil war. While fans of Bratt are used to seeing him play more noble roles, he talks to the hosts about stepping out of his comfort zone. “It’s just way more fun to be the bad guy,” he says.March 10, 2022

  • Harry Connick Jr. talks New Orleans roots, how he met met his wife, Neutral Ground platform

    09:00

  • Hoda and Jenna let the good times roll in New Orleans!

    10:19
  • Now Playing

    Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’

    06:29

  • Colin Farrell to star in 'The Penguin' seires in HBO Max

    00:39

  • Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new 'Star Wars' series

    01:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All