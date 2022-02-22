Ben Stiller says he almost made a Rolling Stones movie with Mick Jagger
During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” actor Ben Stiller reveals that he almost made a movie about the Rolling Stones with Mick Jagger and Brad Pitt in the 1990s.Feb. 22, 2022
