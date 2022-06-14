IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

26 must-have Amazon travel essentials for your next trip — starting at $12

TODAY

Ben Crump talks revealing new look in new documentary 'Civil'

05:51

Attorney Ben Crump who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and George Floyd, talks about a new documentary called “Civil” which pulls back the curtain on his daily life, following him during the unprecedented year of 2020. He also talks about being at the forefront of some of the country’s biggest cases involving race and civil rights, as well as his hope for the next generation.June 14, 2022

