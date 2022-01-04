Ben Affleck reveals he and Matt Damon learned to break dance for money

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White03:28
Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’05:08
Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’14:24
Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?04:06
Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year01:33
Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test04:54
What is a pancake cake? Milk Bar founder shares recipe for trendy dessert (or breakfast)04:06
‘This Is Us’ cast shares how the series changed their lives and lives of viewers08:16
Milk Bar owner shares red velvet cake recipe for Savannah Guthrie’s birthday03:54
Savannah Guthrie gets serenaded by Andrea Bocelli for her 50th birthday04:50
Now Playing
Ben Affleck reveals he and Matt Damon learned to break dance for money00:54
UP NEXT
IMDb reveals most-anticipated movies of 202201:34
Raven Simone mixes up Bee-Gees lyrics on ‘Wheel of Fortune’01:16
Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 202201:35
‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed08:33
Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity04:05
Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown02:52
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges02:08
Washington Football Team to reveal new team name00:46
Did Kenan Thompson and Taylor Louderman get inspiration playing co-anchors from Hoda and Jenna?04:58
Ben Affleck reveals he and Matt Damon learned to break dance for money00:54
On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” actor Ben Affleck revealed that he and friend Matt Damon once learned how to break dance and considered performing down at the subway to make money.Jan. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White03:28
Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’05:08
Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’14:24
Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?04:06
Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year01:33
Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test04:54