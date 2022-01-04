IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager picks 'captivating' dystopian drama for January 2022

  • Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’

    05:08

  • Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’

    14:24

  • Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?

    04:06

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year

    01:33

  • Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test

    04:54

  • What is a pancake cake? Milk Bar founder shares recipe for trendy dessert (or breakfast)

    04:06

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast shares how the series changed their lives and lives of viewers

    08:16

  • Milk Bar owner shares red velvet cake recipe for Savannah Guthrie’s birthday

    03:54

  • Savannah Guthrie gets serenaded by Andrea Bocelli for her 50th birthday

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Ben Affleck reveals he and Matt Damon learned to break dance for money

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    IMDb reveals most-anticipated movies of 2022

    01:34

  • Raven Simone mixes up Bee-Gees lyrics on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

    01:16

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022

    01:35

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed

    08:33

  • Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity

    04:05

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges

    02:08

  • Washington Football Team to reveal new team name

    00:46

  • Did Kenan Thompson and Taylor Louderman get inspiration playing co-anchors from Hoda and Jenna?

    04:58

TODAY

Ben Affleck reveals he and Matt Damon learned to break dance for money

00:54

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” actor Ben Affleck revealed that he and friend Matt Damon once learned how to break dance and considered performing down at the subway to make money.Jan. 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’

    05:08

  • Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’

    14:24

  • Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?

    04:06

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year

    01:33

  • Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test

    04:54

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All