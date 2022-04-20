IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up for film about Nike signing Michael Jordan

Oscar-winning duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up to co-star, write and produce an untitled project centered around Nike’s famous collaboration with Michael Jordan. Affleck is also set to direct the film.April 20, 2022

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting to write and star in a new movie

