Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime

Leo Magalang, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, is a beloved elementary school custodian in suburban Chicago. Just one day after he was sworn in as a new U.S. citizen, teachers and students at his school cheered and waved American flags to celebrate the big milestone. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.Feb. 2, 2022
