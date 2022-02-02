IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime

00:55

Leo Magalang, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, is a beloved elementary school custodian in suburban Chicago. Just one day after he was sworn in as a new U.S. citizen, teachers and students at his school cheered and waved American flags to celebrate the big milestone. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.Feb. 2, 2022

