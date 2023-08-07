Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy
Matthew Broderick talks accepting 'Ferris Bueller' as his legacy
Ed Sheeran pauses concert to help couple with baby gender reveal
‘Barbie’ hits $1 billion at box office, breaking record
Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease
04:58
‘Wizard of Oz’ munchkin actor Betty Ann Bruno dies at 91
Inside the economic power of Taylor Swift
Simone Biles returns to competition for 1st time since Tokyo Olympics
TODAY celebrates Hoda's birthday with a Ritz cracker cake
Elle King talks making ‘Come Get Your Wife’ after having her son
Smith Sisters share shows they’re begging you to watch
Lin-Manuel Miranda to reportedly adapt ‘The Warriors’ into a stage musical
'The Notebook' still isn't over: New musical headed to Broadway
Dwayne Johnson surprises UFC fighter — with a home!
Freddie Mercury’s personal items to go up for auction
Reneé Rapp joins TODAY to answer 8 Questions Before 8 AM
Christian Siriano reveals the first celebrity he designed for
Snoop Dogg on High School Reunion, what his grandkids call him
Keke Palmer announces she's taking her new album out on tour
WWE's Cody Rhodes talks new documentary, father Dusty, more
Supermodel Bella Hadid is using her platform to open up and shed a light on why she’s been keeping a low profile as she battles numerous health issues, including Lyme disease. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports and Dr. John Torres details the disease’s signs, symptoms and treatments for TODAY.Aug. 7, 2023