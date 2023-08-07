IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease

04:58

Supermodel Bella Hadid is using her platform to open up and shed a light on why she’s been keeping a low profile as she battles numerous health issues, including Lyme disease. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports and Dr. John Torres details the disease’s signs, symptoms and treatments for TODAY.Aug. 7, 2023

Bella Hadid opens up about journey with Lyme disease. What to know about the condition

