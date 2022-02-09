Beijing’s big air venue sparks dystopian debate

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beijing’s big air venue is generating buzz across the internet. The ski ramp was built at the site of a former steel mill, sparking debate on social media over its dystopian look.Feb. 9, 2022

