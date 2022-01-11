Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend
Reigning world champion Erin Jackson slipped during a qualifying event and it cost her an opportunity to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Her longtime friend Brittany Bowe qualified for that event and two others, but she graciously gave up her spot in the 500 so that they both can compete for Team USA. The two join TODAY to talk about their friendship as their eyes are set on Beijing.Jan. 11, 2022
