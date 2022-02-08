Beijing Olympics panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen flying off the shelves in China
China will boost the supply of Winter Games merchandise, including Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for this year’s Olympics. The Beijing Organizing Committee said it would increase the supply of the lovable panda after thousands of shoppers left stores empty-handed.Feb. 8, 2022
