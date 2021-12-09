Behind the scenes with the cast of “And Just Like That…”
04:35
Share this -
copied
Raise your cosmos because Justin Sylvester sits down with the new additions to the cast of “And Just Like That…,” Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury, to discuss what it was like filming the next chapter of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot.Dec. 9, 2021
Watch Justin Sylvester swipe for ‘Mr. Right’
09:54
Behind the scenes with the cast of “And Just Like That…”
04:35
What does ‘pocketing’ mean in a relationship?
02:32
Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’
05:25
Watch these fans win tickets to ‘iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball’
01:47
'Dune,' 'West Side Story' among AFI's best movies of 2021