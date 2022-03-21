IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Improve your gut health with these tips from a dietician

TODAY

Improve your gut health with these tips from a dietician

05:05

Each year about 70 million Americans are affected by digestive disorders ranging from gallstones to Crohn’s disease. Registered dietitian Maya Feller joins TODAY to talk about ways to lower your risks and simple ways to promote a healthy gut.March 21, 2022

